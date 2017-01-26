Locked on Chiefs – Holes in KC offensive depth chart

The Kansas City Chiefs are working on resigning their Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry.

Wednesday it was announced that the Chiefs’ leadership has had contact with Eric Berry’s representatives. Normally, that would not be cause for celebration in and of itself. However, given the negotiations and Berry playing on the franchise tag in 2016, the news of communication between the two sides is a welcome event.

Berry declined his invitation to the Pro Bowl in what is considered a move remove the risk of injury during this offseason negotiation period. The fact that communications are happening is a positive sign at this point in the offseason. If both sides are motivated, there could be a deal to keep Berry in Kansas City long-term.

On the other side of the coin, it gives some insight into the current state of the Chiefs’ front office. With the coaching staff in Orlando coaching the AFC Conference team, the front office is concentrated in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl. Agents, scouts, and front-office executives mingle during the week’s practice. That proximity makes John Dorsey accessible to agents such as Berry’s. It also illustrates the fact that Dorsey is still working diligently in the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs. Rumors have floated recently that he is on the shortlist to replace Ted Thompson with the Green Bay Packers should decide to retire. Dorsey would be the obvious choice, but his loss would prove critical to the Chiefs organization.

