Locked on Chiefs – Deciphering the Broncos weaknesses

Kansas City will not see Jamaal Charles this season.

The Chiefs designated inside linebacker Justin March for return on Wednesday. That effectively ended the chances of seeing Jamaal Charles on the field this season. He will not be able to be activated from the IR list until after the season concludes. As a result, Charles’ contract will be a hot topic of discussion this offseason.

Can Tyreek Hill work more at running back?

Coach Andy Reid was asked about Tyreek Hill ’s workload, particularly out of the backfield where he scored a touchdown as a running back last week. Reid responded “No, we’re kind of trying to keep Tyreek’s [Hill] package relatively tight for him. You can get carried away with that and all of sudden, production goes down. So, we’re very selective on where we’re putting him and how we use him. That would be the answer. He can’t play every spot, and we have good players. Jamaal Charles – he’s going to go down as one of the all-time greatest running backs in the National Football League. Those guys don’t come around very often. The guys that we have are very good NFL running backs, so we use them and you might not get all the long runs that you had with 25, but we can be productive with the guys that we have.”

