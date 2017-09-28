Lions-Vikings Capsule

DETROIT (2-1) at MINNESOTA (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – OFF

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 2-1, Minnesota 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Vikings lead 71-38-2

LAST MEETING – Lions beat Vikings 16-13, Nov. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK – Lions lost to Falcons 30-26; Vikings beat Buccaneers 34-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 6 (tied), Vikings No. 10

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (19)

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (22)

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (3)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (3), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Though Vikings have all-time lopsided edge in division rivalry, Lions have won eight of last 13 meetings. They swept series in 2014 and 2016, with Vikings winning both matchups in 2015. … Lions lead NFL with plus-6 turnover margin. They’re second with seven interceptions. … Lions WR Golden Tate tied with Rob Gronkowski of Patriots for league lead with nine third-down receptions. … Matt Prater made FGs from 55 and 57 yards last week vs. Falcons, becoming second player in NFL history with 10 career 55-plus yard makes; Raiders Sebastian Janikowski has 13. Prater has not missed kick this season. … Lions punter Jeff Locke spent first four years of career with Vikings. … Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are second and third in league in receiving yards. … Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook is second in NFL with 288 yards rushing. … Vikings LT Riley Reiff, 2012 Lions first-round draft pick, will face ex-team for first time. … Fantasy Tip: Vikings kicker Kai Forbath has made all 21 field goals attempted since joining team for final seven games of last season. Over that 10-game span, he’s tied with Prater and Jason Myers of Jaguars for most makes in league.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL