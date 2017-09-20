Lions sign DE George Johnson going into game against Falcons

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end George Johnson.

Detroit released defensive end Alex Barrett on Wednesday to make room for Johnson on the roster.

Detroit (2-0) hosts the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) on Sunday.

Johnson hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. He was among Tampa Bay’s final cuts this season and the Buccaneers put him on injured reserve last season with a hip injury. He had a career-high six sacks with the Lions in 2014.

Barrett, an undrafted rookie from San Diego State, assisted on one tackle in two games for the Lions.

