Lions-Giants Capsule

DETROIT (1-0) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Giants by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 1-0, N.Y. Giants 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Series tied 21-22-1

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Lions 17-6 on Dec. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK – Lions beat Cardinals 35-23; Giants lost to Cowboys 19-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 13, Giants No. 17

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (16), PASS (7)

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (6), PASS (24)

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (T29), PASS (T11)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (T26), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Giants have won four of last five meetings, but need WR Odell Beckham Jr. to play after missing opener. … Lions are 2-0 vs. Giants on Monday night. … Matthew Stafford threw for 292 yards, four touchdowns and interception in opener. He has 27 winning drives in fourth quarter or OT since 2011, most in NFL. … WR Golden Tate led team with 10 catches for 107 yards last week. … Rookie WR Kenny Golladay had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. … DE Ezekiel Ansah has NHL-high 32 sacks since 2013. … Rookie LB Jarrad Davis led team with nine tackles. … LB Tahir Whitehead had 12 tackles against Giants in December. … S Miles Killebrew had 35-yard interception return for TD last week. .. S Glover Quin had sack and interception. Quin 17 picks since 2013, most among NFC safeties. … QB Eli Manning needs 23 completions to pass Hall of Famer John Elway (4,123) for sixth all-time. … RB Shane Vereen led team with nine catches for 51 yards vs. Dallas. … Run game was limited to 35 yards … O-line allowed three sacks to Cowboys. … WR Brandon Marshall had one meaningless catch on final play in Giants debut. … DE Olivier Vernon had sack and now has 8 1/2 sacks in past 10. … New MLB B.J. Goodson led NFL with career-high 18 tackles. … In past eight home games, S Landon Collins has 63 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. Fantasy Tip: Marshall might be motivated this game. He has 20 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns in his last three against Lions.

—

