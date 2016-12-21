Lions Feel Slighted? Then Go Out and Beat the Cowboys!

Lions Can Do Something About Pro Bowl Snub By Beating Dallas on MNF

After last night’s announcement that no Lions were voted onto the Pro Bowl roster, fans are pretty upset. They feel the snub represents a national bias against Lions, despite their success in 2016. Dallas QB Dak Prescott, Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, and Atlanta QB Matt Ryan are all in over Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

Other worthy Lions, including Sam Martin, Matt Prater, Glover Quin, and Darius Slay were all left off of the initial roster as well. Although, Prater, Stafford, Slay, and Martin were added as backup/reserves. This is better than nothing, but it did little to cool the anger from the fanbase.

But I have a proposition for the Lions. Go beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football! What better way to say Matthew Stafford was more deserving than Dak Prescott than going to Dallas and playing like it? The Cowboys got five players in the Pro Bowl on offense. Three offensive lineman (who who are well-deserving in my mind), stud running back Ezekiel Elliott, and rookie QB Dak Prescott.

I can’t argure with any of them getting in. The Cowboys have had a phenomenal year, which makes this all the reason to show on a national stage that the Lions have a valid complaint here. Matthew Stafford is 2-22 against winning teams on the road. This is a prime opportunity to win a big game, clinching a Playoff berth, and doing it in front or millions of people around the country.

It’s hard to not think last week’s loss to the Giants, in which the Lions failed to score an offensive touchdown, didn’t have anything to do with the snub. As I wrote earlier, the Lions failed the first of their three final tests. We all knew this was going to be a tough three-game stretch, but all teams face tough stretches. It’s the ones that take care of business, though, that send players to Pro Bowls, and win MVP awards.

Detroit can make a statement to the entire NFC that they are no fluke with a win. Also, the Lions can right a Playoff crime for 2014 with a win, in case you forgot.

Like SideLion Report on Facebook! and follow Matt on Twitter @MattUrben88.

This article originally appeared on