Lions at Seahawks: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Detroit Lions are in the playoffs for the second time in three years. Can they end their longtime postseason drought vs. the Seattle Seahawks?

Despite a season-ending three-game losing streak, the Detroit Lions are back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. While there’s still been no division title since 1993, the bottom line is that Jim Caldwell’s club has a shot at the franchise’s first NFL championship since 1957.

While the Men from the Motor City are still looking to make their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, the Seattle Seahawks have been to the Big Game three times in the past 11 seasons. That includes back-to-back appearances in 2013 and ’14.

So much for history. The Lions and Seahawks now clash in the playoffs for the first time and Caldwell and company knows that coming away with a win in Seattle won’t be easy. But they also have quarterback Matthew Stafford, who more times than not this season has rallied his team to victories despite facing a fourth-quarter deficit.

Odds

Line: Seahawks (-8)

Over/Under: 42.5

Of course, the Seahawks have a pretty resilient quarterback of their own. But just one season after leading the NFL in passer rating and throwing for 34 scores compared to only eight interceptions, Russell Wilson served up 13 fewer scores (21) and three more picks (11). And the lack of a complimentary ground attack is one reason why Seattle has only 36 offensive touchdowns in 16 contests. Meanwhile, the Seahawks averaged a disappointing 99.4 yards per game on the ground.

So can the Lions pull off the upset? It’s always a daunting task when you have to face the Seahawks with the 12th man in tow. But there’s something amiss with Carroll’s team this season. Be it the lack of a ground attack or that troubled offensive or the absence of free safety Earl Thomas. Seattle is usually a team peaking come the postseason. They haven’t looked that part the last month and a half. They are more than capable of being had, even at home. And Stafford and his teammates will get the job done.

Pick: Lions 28, Seahawks 26

