Lions at Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Detroit Lions face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 16 at AT&T Stadium. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

In terms of success in 2016, a Week 16 matchup on Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions should be exceptional. However, the weird wrinkle is that there is little to play for in regards to the postseason on Monday. The Cowboys have already locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed while the Lions can decide nothing. Still, it should be a fun one at AT&T Stadium in primetime

With injuries to key players throughout the league this weekend, questions have swirled around whether or not the Cowboys should rest Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, among others. However, the plan seems to be still to let them ride it out playing their normal number of snaps. Hopefully that works out as losing any key player would be detrimental and unfortunate.

Meanwhile, the Lions would love to pick up a win over the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Monday. Their playoff fates will be decided in their Week 17 clash with the Green Bay Packers. However, Matthew Stafford and company could use all of the mojo and momentum possible. The Pack has been rolling as of late and Detroit would hate to see a great season go down the drain with a season-ending loss.

As always, Monday Night Football is broadcast on ESPN, which means live streaming is available through WatchESPN. Fans can get the stream online or through the ESPN app using a cable or satellite subscription to log in.

Details for Monday’s game are below:

Date: Monday, December 26

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

We don’t quite know what to expect from either team in this matchup given the lack of stakes. However, if both the Cowboys and Lions show up in full-force, this should be a fantastic matchup. Hopefully that’s what fans are in store for after all.

