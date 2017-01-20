Libby Schaaf Releases Statement on Oakland Raiders Relocation Application

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff released a statement following the news that the Oakland Raiders have officially filed for relocation to Las Vegas.

With news that the Oakland Raiders have filed for relocation to Las Vegas, the clock is officially ticking on the city of Oakland to get a deal done. Otherwise, the NFL will have its third relocation in two seasons.

In wake of the relocation application, the Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, stated the city’s case to keep the franchise in town.

“It’s no surprise that the Raiders have filed for relocation. Oakland welcomes the chance to show them and the NFL’s other owners why Oakland is the only home for the Raiders and always will be.”

Schaaf continued:

“Our winning team of the Lott Group, the County and my colleagues on the Oakland City Council has accomplished so much in the last few months. We’ve identified the mechanisms to responsibly finance public infrastructure improvements, we have in the Lott Group a private partner prepared to finance stadium construction, and we have an entitled site for a world-class NFL stadium and new development that enhances fan experience while invigorating East Oakland’s economy.”

Schaaf further stated Oakland’s case to keep the Raiders:

“But this isn’t all Oakland has to offer. Oakland’s Raiders stadium will be on the most transit-accessible site in the nation, in the sixth largest television market, and in one of the wealthiest and most innovative regions in the world. But above all else, Oakland has something no other city ever will — a die-hard fan base that is loyal and true to the Raiders and wants to see them stay here in Oakland where they were founded.”

Schaaf ended her statement:

“Only Oakland brings the Raiders and the NFL a competitive stadium proposal, along with legacy and loyalty. I look forward to the League giving our team a chance to compete.”

The city of Oakland has until February 15 to present a proposal to keep the team in Oakland. And sometime between March 26 and March 29, the league is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the relocation.

Not including Mark Davis, 23 out of 31 votes in favor of the move are needed to make the relocation official.

If the Raiders do leave town, that will give the city of Oakland zero major sports teams, as the Golden State Warriors have officially broken ground on their new digs in San Francisco.

