Levine Toilolo stiff arms a Seahawks defender to the ground

With 7:25 left in the fourth quarter, Matt Ryan tossed the ball to tight end Levine Toilolo. He then proceeded to help seal the game with an absolute beastly stiff-arm on Seahawks defender Neiko Thorpe. Watch the beastly stiff arm below:

Here lies the body of Neiko Thorpe (1990-2017) Cause of death: Levine Toilolo stiff arm#RiseUp#SEAvsATLpic.twitter.com/IWcfTogtMn — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) January 15, 2017

Toilolo is typically employed as the team’s blocking TE at a towering 6’8″, but shows some after-the-catch ability here. This catch would eventually lead to a Falcons TD, potentially sealing the game for them, putting them up 36-13 with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks were miserable on defense, and this play summed up their day.

The Seahawks just weren’t able to stop this Atlanta offense, and their own offense couldn’t keep up. It wasn’t just the Julio Jones show either. Ryan spread the ball around to players like the big TE Toilolo, which will help Ryan’s MVP candidacy.

This shows MVP voters he isn’t as reliant on his top target in WR Julio Jones that people think. As for Toilolo, he didn’t really contribute much to this Atlanta offense. He only caught 13 balls for the Falcons during the 2016 regular season. He has however, made the best of his opportunities, catching those 13 balls for 264 yards, and a 20.3 yards per catch average.

The Falcons don’t have a TE that is a game-changer on their offense, but Toilolo could fit into that role eventually. Maybe the Falcons should try to get the 6’8″ TE more involved in their offense than he is, to have a player who can attack the middle of the field. Levine Toilolo just might be the X-factor the Falcons need to make a deep playoff run.

