Le’Veon Bell wrote an amazing diss track for Skip Bayless

There is a history between Le’Veon Bell and Skip Bayless.

In June, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back used his vacation to release a diss track directed towards the Undisputed talent.

Bayless responded in turn, inviting Bell on the show to air his grievances.

Hey @L_Bell26: You've rapped about your issue with me and wanting to take it up with me on my new show. You are welcome any time, Le'Veon. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 14, 2016

The feud fizzled for a few short months until the Steelers fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Now Bell, going by Juice (feels like that nickname has been used by a running back before), has released a followup track entitled, “Shrimp Bayless.”

And you know what? It’s not bad.

Sure, Bell rhymed “attention” with “attention” but that didn’t stop Bayless from enjoying the track.

“I thought it was really well done,” Bayless said on Facebook Live. “I think you have talent as a rapper. This was well written and well done and yet once again – this was the second time rapping about me – you missed my point.”

I am LIVE to quickly respond to Le'Veon Bell, then discuss why Tom Brady didn't cheat. Posted by Skip Bayless on Monday, January 30, 2017

Bayless is saving that point for Tuesday’s Undisputed at 9:30 a.m ET, though he couldn’t help but slide a little heat Bell’s way.

“I have bigger fish to fry right now if you will, Le’Veon,” Bayless said. “You guys lost to the Patriots, so the Patriots are going to get my time tonight.”