Le’Veon Bell sets Steelers’ postseason rushing record in his first playoff game

Le’Veon Bell made his postseason debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ previous three playoff games due to injury. As one of the NFL’s hottest players coming into this game, he figured to have a big day.

How big of a game remained to be seen, but he met every expectation and then exceeded them. It took him exactly one start to break the Steelers’ franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single game. He set the new record on his 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give him 165 on the day.

Le'Veon Bell has set the #Steelers single-game playoff record for rushing yards in a game, now with 165 and counting. pic.twitter.com/HaBsXzPODM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2017

The previous mark was held by Franco Harris, who racked up 158 yards on 34 carries on Jan. 12, 1975. Bell finished with 167 on just 29 carries to go along with two touchdowns.