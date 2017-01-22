LeSean McCoy Buys $10k Gifts For Each of His Blockers

LeSean McCoy gifted 10 watches each worth $10,000 to the Buffalo Bills’ blockers that helped him to an impressive season.

It’s normal for these kinds of things to happen, especially when a running back or quarterback have a successful season. With the numbers LeSean McCoy was able to put up this year, despite missing two games, he felt it necessary to gift his blockers as well.

We saw it this year with Ezekiel Elliott, who gifted his offensive line with UTVs for Christmas.

In an Instagram post, McCoy dropped the hint with a nice picture of 10 wristwatches that he noted being $10,000 each. Doing the math, that’s a $100,000 bill — out of his pocket.

This describes LeSean McCoy‘s personality and character better than anything. It’s all about appreciation of your teammates. Take a look at the post for yourself.

McCoy didn’t indicate who the 10 watches were for, but we can have some fun speculating on that. If we’re talking blockers, there’s the obvious: Cordy Glenn, Richie Incognito, Eric Wood, John Miller, Jordan Mills, Jerome Felton and Charles Clay.

That’s 7 right there. The next two most likely go to Ryan Groy and Cyrus Kouandjio, who played big roles this season with a combined 12 starts. Lastly, ESPN predicted it might go to Nick O’Leary, who was a part of the Buffalo Bills‘ strong blocking from the tight-end group.

In case you don’t remember, Tyrod Taylor gifted the Bills’ offensive line with 65-inch televisions last season.

It was really an impressive season for Shady McCoy, who finished with 1,267 yards on just 234 carries (5.4 ypc avg.) and added 13 touchdowns on the ground. He added 50 catches for 356 yards and one touchdown through the air and 73 first downs all-purpose. A lot of that success was due to the great blocking in Buffalo.

We all look forward to seeing what LeSean McCoy can do with another year in this city and hopefully he can help lead us to a playoff game in 2018. For now, we know he’s going to put the work in this offseason to give us the best chance at winning next season, like he always has.

What would you gift your blockers if you were an NFL running back? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on