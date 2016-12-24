LeGarrette Blount is enjoying a career year with the New England Patriots. He leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns – a total he added to Sunday against the New York Jets.

If Blount holds on to the rushing touchdown lead, he would become the first Patriots player in franchise history to do so.

LeGarrette Blount with his NFL-leading 16th rushing TD this season. No Patriot has ever finished season as NFL leader in that category. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2016

Despite his breakout campaign, Blount was one of the surprising Pro Bowl snubs earlier this week. He’s already established career highs in rushing touchdowns, yards and carries.

Blount’s production has been key for the Patriots, who lost star tight end Rob Gronkowski for the season earlier this month due to back surgery.