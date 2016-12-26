Le’Veon Bell scores TD to tighten game (Video)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 16 showdown at Heinz Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided they’re not giving up a shot at the winning the division just yet. Not long after Steve Smith gave Baltimore another score, The Ravens got some help from Le’Veon Bell, with a short touchdown run.

Bell scampered around the left side for a quick seven-yard touchdown, cutting Baltimore’s lead. The extra point from Chris Boswell made it a 20-17 game. It as Bell’s seventh rushing touchdown of the year.

The five-play, 75-yard drive took just 2:37 to complete. However it was almost a botched play, as Bell nearly missed the handoff from Ben Roethlisberger. But he found a hole and was able to sneak through the defense and into the end zone.

It was his 18th rush of the game, putting him at nearly 100 yards for the game. A 100-yard game would be his sixth time this season, and should happen before the end of the game.

It’s a big touchdown for the Steelers, as Roethlisberger had thrown an interception on his last drive. It was his second of the game. That pick was ran back 28 yards, but didn’t seem to get into the head of the Pittsburgh quarterback.

Pittsburgh is trying to claw back into this game, as they are on the verge of winning the AFC North.

That will be their destiny if they can hold off the Ravens here. The playoffs are starting to get defined, and they are trying to keep Baltimore from getting their foot in the door.In order for Baltimore to have a shot at the playoffs, they have to keep the lead and hang on for the win. Then they need the Chiefs to hold off the Broncos.

