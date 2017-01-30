Le’Veon Bell drops a diss track on Skip Bayless

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is spending his offseason dropping hot fire on FS1’s Skip Bayless

There are many people out there who will be quick to tell you that Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell is the best running back in the league. However, as we know, Skip Bayless doesn’t exactly share that sentiment, as he’s been quite the critic of Bell’s work on the field in the past.

So if you’re Le’Veon Bell, who does indeed believe that he is the best that the NFL has to offer out of the backfield, what do you do in this situation? Do you just close your mouth and let it be? Do you maybe make an appearance on Undisputed with Skip and Shannon Sharpe for some good old fashioned debate? Do you maybe hit up Derek Jeter and write something in the Players’ Tribune?

Nah, you do none of those when you’re Bell and you have the rap moniker of “Juice.” When you have that in your back pocket, you go right ahead, get in the studio and spit some hot fire on a diss track.



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here in January of 2017 one of the best running backs in the NFL has fired back at a well-known critic by ethering him on a rap album. What a time to be alive indeed.

Bell also did all he could on the field to debunk Bayless’ criticism this past season as he helped lead the Steelers to the AFC title game. Despite missing the first four games of the season as he was serving a suspension, the former Michigan State standout finished with 1,268 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns, further proving just how good he really is.

Whether or not Bell is the best back in the NFL certainly can be put up for debate, but he’s undoubtedly the best at firing back at the haters.

