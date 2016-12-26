Le’Veon Bell Darts Through Ravens for Big Touchdown (Video)

Le’Veon Bell came up huge when the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a score, squirting through the defense for a 7-yard touchdown.

Le’Veon Bell had been seemingly on the verge of breaking loose all night on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was seemingly doing nothing but picking up solid gains and making nice cuts and moves. However, he hadn’t gotten loose for a big one or even a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. Early in the final 15 minutes, though, Bell was able to come through.

After the Ravens pushed their lead to 20-10, the Steelers knew they needed a quick response. They put together a couple of nice plays. However, they really got cooking after a defensive pass interference call took them to the Baltimore 15-yard line. From there, there was a passing play and they then called Bell’s number.

From the 7-yard line, the running back showcased his uncanny patience with the ball in his grasp. He then showed off some more of what he does best, including some wicked cuts and then a burst of speed. When it was all said and done, Bell had darted through the Ravens defenders almost entirely untouched for the hugely important 7-yard touchdown:

Whenever the Steelers offensive line ins blocking that well, it’s near impossible to stop Bell. He’s way to patient and way too talented to not make a play in that situation.

The importance of that score also can’t be overstated. For him to be able to come up with six points early in the fourth quarter while down 10 points, that’s massive for momentum. That was proven when Pittsburgh’s defense stopped Baltimore quickly, drove almost the entire field, and then Bell scored again.

