Lawyers: Predators targeting NFL concussion victims

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post padding before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they're being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money. At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Lawyers representing former NFL players now eligible for payments under the league’s $1 billion concussion settlement say they’ve found evidence that unscrupulous third-party providers are trying to take advantage of players with significant brain damage.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, lawyers who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players told the judge some players entered contracts with exorbitantly high interest rates for advances on their eventual claims. Others agreed to high fees.

Lawyers Christopher Seeger and TerriAnne Benedetto have been investigating groups like claims service providers and lenders at U.S. District Judge Anita Brody’s request.

They told the court one firm even touted itself as being able to coach former players on how to take neurological tests to get inaccurate results to qualify them for payments.