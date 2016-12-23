Larry Fitzgerald should respect Arizona Cardinals’ decision

The star wide receiver has unfairly spoken out against Michael Floyd’s release from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week

The Arizona Cardinals release of wide receiver Michael Floyd sent shock waves throughout the locker room this week. After all, Floyd had been with the club since 2012. That’s more than enough time for a player to develop a strong camaraderie with his teammates.

He apparently grew particularly close to fellow receiver, Larry Fitzgerald. The two have much in common. Both are former first-round draft picks, both grew up in Minnesota, both are big and play a physical game.

There’s little doubt that Fitzgerald has shown the Cardinals’ organization plenty of loyalty throughout the years. But he apparently has a problem with the decision to part ways with Floyd. And hasn’t exactly been quiet about it.

TMZ sports has released a video of the incident with Floyd. Needless to say, it’s not flattering in the least for the soon-to-be free agent. The tape clearly shows that Floyd should’ve have never gotten behind the wheel that evening.

Scottsdale, Arizona police had a hard time getting Floyd to awake from his slumber, stopped at an intersection, no less. He then has a hard time complying with orders to keep his hands on the steering wheel. His behavior at the jail can best be described as arrogant, he acts as if he’s being inconvenienced by it all.

Fitzgerald is the face of the Cardinals’ organization. He’s a future Pro Football Hall of Famer that has always exhibited class, both on and off the field. But he may have overstepped his bounds with his brazen support of his former teammate.

It’s possible that upon viewing the video, Fitzgerald will understand why his team decided Floyd shouldn’t be in their future plans. Everyone deserves a second chance, but this isn’t the first DUI Floyd has been charged with. There was another incident during his college days at Notre Dame.

There’s nothing wrong with Fitzgerald sticking by his close friend. But it shouldn’t be at the expense of the Cardinals’ brass, a group that made him a very rich man.

Floyd was in the wrong here, not the Cards’ organization. Maybe Fitzgerald will realize that when he puts his personal feelings aside.

