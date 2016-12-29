Larry Fitzgerald explains why his 2016 NFL receptions title would need an asterisk

Heading into Week 17, Larry Fitzgerald trails Antonio Brown by four receptions for the league lead this season. The title is there for the taking for Fitzgerald, however, because Brown is expected to rest due to the fact that the Steelers’ spot in the playoffs has already been determined.

This particular set of circumstances makes the victory a hollow one in Fitzgerald’s eyes, should he come away with five catches in Los Angeles on Sunday in the Cardinals’ season finale against the Rams.

“He’s not playing,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “Got to put an asterisk by it if it were to happen.”

The other news surrounding Fitzgerald is whether he’ll decide to retire after wrapping up his 13th NFL season. But he’s not the type to go on a retirement tour, and compared the way he’ll handle his decision to one that was recently made by one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

“It’s not about me,” Fitzgerald said. “This is a team game. I am one of 1,600 (players in the NFL). I’ve had a great time doing it, but I will never say, ‘I’m about to do this’ and try and get some adulation. That’s not how I’m wired. (Former NBA star) Tim Duncan is more my speed.”