LA Rams Rumors: 3 Head Coach Candidates

The latest LA Rams rumors point to three key candidates.

At the Los Angeles Memorial Colisieum, the Rams didn’t just lose their game they got embarrassed.

Fans are now waiting for the next season for anything to change.

Also, there are flashes of promise by Jared Goff in his few games he played this season.

With the firing of Fisher, John Fassel became the interim coach.

Now, with the season over, the Rams will be looking for a head coach.

There are 3 coaches who qualify to be the new coach for the team.

Accordingly, here is a list of my three candidates for the job.

Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly could find a home with the Rams.

After losing to the Seahawks in the 49ers’ final game of the season, Kelly was fired.

He was expected to turn this team around. After their opener against the Rams it looked like he was going to.

However, he did not turn the team around to the organizations pleasing.

As a result, San Francisco is 2-14 — which is actually worse than the previous year.

Midway through the season, Colin Kaeprnick returned as a starter.

In his time, he started he showed flashes of what he is capable of.

Obviously,Kelly runs a fast-paced college offense.

Maybe that is what the Rams need in order to light some fire into them and get them rolling on the right track.

Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

He has been a head coach before with the Denver Broncos. Eventually, McDaniels left New England for the Denver job then came back.

McDaniels coached Tim Tebow at Denver and both were placed on the map with the overtime thriller playoff win, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild card game.

He currently coaches Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.

Josh McDaniels and the offense have been successful together for six years plus. They were successful before he left for the stint in Denver.

In New England he was won multiple Super Bowls.

McDaniels could be the coach to help Jared Goff and the Rams offense be relevant once again. He was successful as a head coach and is a successful offensive coordinator.

Sean Payton

Sean Payton could leave the New Orleans Saints to be the Rams head coach.

Unfortunately, there are just a few minor problems.

He would have to be traded for him to get the coaching gig.

This is because of the way his contract is stated. Also there have been other statements and or rumors on him staying in New Orleans.

Considering Payton’s success with Drew Brees, imagine what that could do for Jared Goff.

Yes both are two different quarterbacks, but Brees is great from the pocket. He also always throws for 5,000 passing yards in multiple seasons.

The difference between the Rams and Saints is one actually has a defense.

A sense of imagination doesn’t hurt and also no one ever knows because crazier stunts have been pulled off in all major sports.

Closing Thoughts

All three of these candidates would bring something new and exciting to the Los Angeles Rams.

With no head coach currently there are still plenty of candidates out there for this position.

This means there is plenty of rumors of who will be the next Los Angeles Rams head coach. All fans can hope for is that the organization hires the correct person for the job.

They may have to take a risk and go for someone with little to none experience and see how the next few years play out.

Since the Rams cleaned house the new coach will be able to bring their own staff, I think.

This article originally appeared on