LA Rams ink DL Westbrooks, P Hekker to contract extensions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract extension and Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker to a two-year contract extension through 2022.

The Rams announced the deals Monday after their season-opening blowout win over Indianapolis.

Hekker was signed as an undrafted free agent from Oregon State in 2012, and the three-time Pro Bowler swiftly rose to become one of the NFL’s best at his position. He put all five of his punts inside the Colts 20 in the season opener.

Westbrooks has become a key rotation member on the Rams’ line after making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He had his fifth career sack Sunday against the Colts.

—

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL