Report: Rams exercise option on defensive tackle Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Aaron Donald, reports ESPN.com's Field Yates.

That option will be worth $6.892 million for the 2018 season.

Donald, 25, was named a Pro Bowler in his first three NFL seasons and was named first-team AP All-Pro the last two seasons.

Last season, Donald recorded 47 tackles, with eight sacks and two forced fumbles for Los Angeles, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last 13 years.

Donald is set to make $1.8 million in his fourth season.

– Scooby Axson

