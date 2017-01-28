Kyle Shanahan to have substantial power in 49ers organization

In NFL circles, the general manager almost always has greater power than the head coach. There may be a different story in San Francisco, however, as the general manager will be picked to fit with Kyle Shanahan — not the other way around.

Kyle Shanahan appears set to have substantial power in the San Francisco 49ers organization. Typically, head coaches are subordinate to the general manager. This should sound familiar to 49ers fans, as then GM Trent Baalke held power and sway over head coach Jim Harbaugh, to detrimental results, it would appear.

The 49ers will seemingly mix this up, however. The 49ers top brass sat down again this weekend with their all-but-official head coach of the future, Kyle Shanahan, to talk about the future of the organization. One big piece of that: the GM.

Whoever the 49ers pick will need to be someone who can work well with Shanahan — and whom Shanahan can work well with, trust, and have confidence in. Jed York can ill-afford another Baalke-Harbaugh intra-organizational battle.

Kyle Shanahan, then, has de facto veto powers over the next top personnel man in the 49ers organization. This is a twist for NFL organizations, but it could work out for the best. Shanahan knows what he wants, and if the NFC Championship Game was any indication, he has a bright future as a head coach.

The 49ers may officially give the GM total control of personnel — they can say whatever they want in press releases. In reality, though, the power will lie primarily with one man: Kyle Shanahan.

