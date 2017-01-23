Kyle Shanahan the Right Guy at the Right Time for 49ers

After another tumultuous season that saw another head coach fired and the general manager go as well, the San Francisco 49ers are hoping Kyle Shanahan is the right guy at the right time to lead the Niners back to prominence.

Coach Shanahan, the offensive guru, is leading the San Francisco 49ers to new heights.

That headline could just as easily have applied to the team, circa 1992.

The difference, of course, is this Shanahan is Kyle, not Mike. And he will be the head coach rather than an offensive coordinator.

Let’s hope Kyle Shanahan can recreate some of the flair and innovation his father’s offenses had during the Steve Young era, when the team appeared in three straight NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance, which culminated in a victory against the San Diego Chargers following the 1994 season.

Shanahan is beginning to create an impressive resume himself.

Under his direction, Matt Schaub had the best season of his career and a Pro Bowl appearance, Robert Griffin III did as well and now Matt Ryan is in the midst of his best season, which could end up garnering an MVP trophy for him.

It seems like the perfect hire at the perfect time for a franchise that has buried itself with inept coaching hires and a failing general manager the past few seasons.

With the 49ers fan base calling for CEO Jed York to sell the team or relinquish control, and with the disastrous aftermath of the Jim Harbaugh saga, Shanahan could be the key to regaining the trust of a fan base once spoiled by a decade and a half of success.

Sixteen consecutive seasons of ten or more wins, five Super Bowl victories and 15 NFC Championship game appearances is a lot to live up to. But the hiring of Shanahan is a huge step in the right direction.

While it is true he has had a lot more to work with, offensively, with Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Co., Shanahan’s play-calling and innovation would immediately provide more opportunities for a Niners offense that has struggled the past few seasons, even under Harbaugh’s direction.

The name recognition could pull the 49er Faithful fans from yesteryear and the new era fans together in supporting the team and filling Levi’s Stadium.

In short, Shanahan has landed in the right place at the right time. After some dark days these past few seasons, there seems to be hope upon which to build.

And right now, hope is good enough.

