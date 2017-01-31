Kyle Shanahan Shouldn’t Have Doubts About Rams Quarterback Jared Goff

It looks like Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan may have his doubts about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff being successful in the NFL.

To say his first season in the league was a rough experience would be one of the biggest understatements for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, even though it wasn’t entirely his fault. When looking at some of the success by other rookie quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz, the argument can be made there’s even more pressure on Goff to succeed when looking at all of the future draft picks the Rams surrendered in order to move up and select the former California star at No. 1 during the 2016 NFL Draft.

When Jeff Fisher was fired towards the end of the regular season, one of the main attractions that seemed to come with the perks of being the next head coach in Los Angeles was the opportunity to be part of the development of Goff. Numerous names were thrown into the mix for weeks when it came to potential candidates, but it was former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay that would eventually land the gig to become the youngest head coach in NFL history.

To some, the move came as a big surprise when considering many believed someone like Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels would be the best fit, but it’s tough to ignore the potential that comes with an offensive mastermind like McVay. As for Shanahan, it’s only a matter of time before he’s officially named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers since the Atlanta Falcons still have to play in Super Bowl LI, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t some negative feelings about what happened with the job for the Rams.

@JoeMarciano @FightOnTwist @AllbrightNFL Rams pretty much insulted Shanahan when they interviewed McVay first. And Shanahan doubts Goff — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) January 30, 2017

Obviously, Shanahan is smart when it comes to this area in football after looking at his resume and seeing some of the quarterbacks he’s found success with, but it’s still too early to make these kind of assumptions on Goff. Any quarterback that has to work with Tavon Austin as the “No. 1 wideout” is most likely going to struggle, and even though he failed to record a single win as a starter during his rookie season, Goff did show potential at times.

Just look at that first half game of Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints in which Goff managed to throw three touchdowns in the first half, even if Los Angeles was shutout in the final two quarters. Shanahan can have all the doubts he wants about Goff, and feel bitter towards the Rams for giving McVay the job so fast, but hopefully all the quarterback needs is a little time and some better weapons to prove he has what it takes to make it in the NFL.

