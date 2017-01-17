Kyle Shanahan should also withdraw from the San Francisco 49ers vacancy

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly focusing their head coaching search on Kyle Shanahan. It’s a job the current Falcons’ OC may want to pass on.

Kyle Shanahan is ready to run his own NFL team, but he should consider holding off till 2018. Word around the NFL is that the 49ers are zeroing in on Kyle Shanahan after Josh McDaniels pulled his name from consideration. McDaniels explained his decision to the media during a Monday conference call:

“…(I was) humbled to be included in that process, and at this time, it’s just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England, focus on this year’s playoffs and finish out the year however it turns out.”

McDaniels said all the right things, but I interpret his passing on San Francisco as a move motivated by common sense and future opportunity. It’s no secret the 49ers are a complete mess and poised for a major rebuild. Having a high pick in the upcoming draft helps, but the incoming quarterback class is arguably weak. NFL head coaches get about three to four seasons to win in most situations. That said, taking the San Francisco job is close to setting oneself up for failure.

Josh McDaniels realizes he can’t turn the 49ers into a winner with three seasons of Mitch Trubisky or Blaine Gabbert at quarterback. The task is probably way over Kyle Shanahan’s head also. There’s just too much missing, not to mention the 49ers are still delinquent a general manager. It’s not often a head coach is hired before the GM. Jed York further proves just how dysfunctional his organization is by doing it backwards.

There’s much better vacancies likely to open after next NFL season, jobs that don’t require a lengthy rebuild. Jim Irsay wants no part of Chuck Pagano and may end the relationship before Week 17 of 2017. Imagine what Kyle Shanahan can do with an offense led by Andrew Luck. Houston is another possibility, where current head coach Bill O’Brien has been non-committal to the future. His contract ends after next season which may open the door for Shanahan’s return to the Texans.

Barring big 2017 seasons in 2017, jobs with the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears, may also open up. The point is Kyle Shanahan would be in a great position to assume control of a team that isn’t missing much if he waits. Another year of big numbers with the Atlanta Falcons also gives his agent more bargaining power. It’s worth noting the Falcons’ offense should return “as is” next season.

Regardless of how the current season ends, Falcons Nation wants Kyle Shanahan back for another.

This article originally appeared on