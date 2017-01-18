Kyle Shanahan has a lot of work to do with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are an illustrious franchise, but they are in a terrible state and Kyle Shanahan is inheriting a very difficult situation…

According to multiple reports, Kyle Shanahan will eventually accept a multi-year offer to be the next head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to sources familiar with both parties, it is almost certain that Kyle Shanahan will accept the 49ers' multi-year offer to be HC — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

This is one case where you should definitely take serious the word almost which indicates nothing is set in stone. The 49ers, after all, don’t have a general manager and to be honest, they have one of the absolute worst roster situations in the NFL today.

However, the Niners have the second overall selection in the up-coming NFL Draft, and they have nearly $90 million in cap space. They are expected to start from scratch at the quarterback position, and for my money, I would take DeShaun Watson with the no. 2 overall selection in the draft, but what do I really know?

That decision will be up to Shanahan (if hired officially) and the new GM of the 49ers, whenever that person is hired as well. The new brain trust in San Francisco has to find a way to get big name free agents to sign on the dotted line, and this year is a fantastic year to have a lot of money.

Could Shanahan lure Kirk Cousins to San Francisco? He coached him while in Washington for a brief time, but Cousins didn’t really excel until 2015 with Sean McVay as his offensive coordinator.

What about bringing in Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to be the new no. 1 receiver in San Francisco? That has to be an option on the table at this point as well.

Truthfully, any and all options have to be on the table for the 49ers, and that will include potentially overpaying star free agents to come play there. There’s no question about it, this roster is largely without top tier talent, and they need to make wholesale changes after hiring their new head coach and general manager.

Offensively, only Carlos Hyde and Josh Garnett really get you excited. Defensively, there are some interesting pieces including DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, but far too many players that are expected to have a huge impact on this team finished the season on injured reserve.

The cupboard isn’t bare defensively, but the 49ers have to make drastic changes upon the arrival of Kyle Shanahan. This year’s draft class will be critical to a faster-than-normal rebuild, but the 49ers are in position to do a lot of work in free agency, especially on the offensive side of the football where they need a ton of help.

Fortunately for the 49ers, what once looked like a dire situation has now turned somewhat positive. Kyle Shanahan is definitely one of the top coaches on the market, and would be a huge hire this late in the game as other teams have already nearly finalized their new coaching staffs.

