Kyle Shanahan expected as the new San Francisco 49ers head coach

Kyle Shanahan’s work with the Atlanta Falcons offense has earned him a promotion. He has reportedly accepted the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job.

Kyle Shanahan is expected to become the next San Francisco 49ers head coach. Michael Silver broke the news that Atlanta Falcons fans didn’t want to hear on NFL.com. According to Silver’s sources, Shanahan will sign a multi-year deal upon the end of the currently Falcons’ season. Hopefully that isn’t until February 6, 2017.

Josh McDaniels was thought to be the leading candidate as next 49ers head coach before withdrawing his name on Monday. Tom Cable also interviewed with Jed and Denise York, but backed out upon the realization he was the contingency plan. After McDaniels decided to remain with New England, the job became Kyle Shanahan’s for the taking.

The 49ers job may not be a bad gig after all

We covered many reasons why Shanahan should remain with the Falcons for another year and seek a better opportunity. Regardless, it’s very understandable why he prefers the promotion now. There’s always the potential for disaster to strike next season and leave Shanahan with less bargaining power. It’s also a gamble to pass on an immediate promotion on the assumption a better vacancy is available next year.

Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers job really isn’t as bad as it may seem. Shanahan essentially gets to start from scratch in building the team. There’s no bad contracts, an estimated $87,635,939 in cap space, and the number two pick in the upcoming draft. San Francisco could very well go after Kirk Cousins or swing a deal for Phillip Rivers. Whichever way they choose to begin; the 49ers figure to add a handful of impact players to field in 2017.

Money talks…as does job security

Mike Florio said on his “PFT Live” radio show this morning that he believes Kyle Shanahan will receive the highest salary for a first time head coach. The job security shouldn’t be too bad either. San Francisco knows they need a period of continuity after burning through three head coaches in three years.

Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst remains the leading candidate in the 49ers’ search for a new GM. Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Packers direct of football operation Eliot Wolf also remain candidates.

