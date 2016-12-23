Kyle Rudolph has the most perfect cleats for the Vikings’ Christmas Eve game
Pete Blackburn
When you’re a guy with the last name Rudolph, it seems only right that the Christmas spirit should come easy to you.
That appears to be the case for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who revealed that he’ll be wearing some special cleats for the Vikings’ game on Christmas Eve this weekend. They’re very appropriate.
My guy @MACHE275 killed these custom @nike cleats for Christmas Eve!! #rudolph #customcleats #uniswag #vikings pic.twitter.com/35qiBR6UcQ
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 22, 2016
Hopefully the money that the NFL inevitably fines him will go to a good Christmas cause.