Kyle Rudolph has the most perfect cleats for the Vikings’ Christmas Eve game

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

When you’re a guy with the last name Rudolph, it seems only right that the Christmas spirit should come easy to you.

That appears to be the case for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who revealed that he’ll be wearing some special cleats for the Vikings’ game on Christmas Eve this weekend. They’re very appropriate.

Hopefully the money that the NFL inevitably fines him will go to a good Christmas cause.

120416-NFL-Broncos-Von-Miller-Cleats

33

gallery: Check out the custom cleats NFL players are wearing for a good cause in Week 13