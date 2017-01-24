Kyle Rudolph describes finding out when Norv Turner left the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph spoke with a SiriusXM radio host on Tuesday and talked about how he found out Norv Turner resigned.

A number of players on the Minnesota Vikings roster have been making appearances with various media outlets during the last couple of weeks (see Xavier Rhodes and Cordarrelle Patterson) and on Tuesday it was Kyle Rudolph’s turn. One of the stops the Vikings tight end made on Tuesday was to the studios of SiriusXM to talk with host Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.

During the interview, Rudolph answered questions about Minnesota’s crazy season, Mike Zimmer, Adrian Peterson returning in 2017, and Sam Bradford’s quick adjustment to the offense among other things. But the most interesting part of the segment may have been when the tight end talked about how he found out that Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner had resigned back in November.

“It was interesting because it was after a Monday night game. So we played Monday night in Chicago and I’m driving in on what I think is a normal Wednesday for us, and we start a little bit later (due to) having the later game. So I’m driving into work like a normal Wednesday, late start for us and all of a sudden my phone just blows up with all these questions. ‘What’s going on up there? Is Norv leaving?’ And like I said, I have no idea. I’m just driving into work like (it is) a normal Wednesday. I found out via social media and text messages like most people did. Then of course you get into work and we have a team meeting and Zim informs us what’s going on.”

Rudolph’s story just further proves how no one in Minnesota’s organization saw it coming when Turner called it quits.

The tight end described the Vikings’ 2016 season, “unlike any other I’ve been a part of,” and his offensive coordinator leaving in the middle of the year was just one of the many events that occurred during one of the craziest seasons in the franchise’s history.

This article originally appeared on