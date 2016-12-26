Kyle Juszczyk Won’t Go Down on Ravens Go-Ahead Touchdown (Video)

Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk wouldn’t be denied his team’s go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Neither the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get much going at all on offense in the first half of Week 16 on Christmas Day. It looked to be another defensive struggle between the two AFC North rivals, which would go to figure. However, once the second half rolled around, the offense started coming. And that was just a precursor for the craziness set to unfold in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens watched a 10-point lead evaporate seemingly quickly thanks to the likes of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. They were able to get a rushing touchdown, force a three-and-out, and then another long drive that led to a Bell receiving touchdown. Ultimately, the Steelers sat with a 24-20 lead and looking like they had all of the momentum in the world. Instead, they were just setting the stage for the Ravens.

Joe Flacco and the Baltimore offense were meticulous and methodical in driving down the field. They found a perfect balance between chewing clock and continuing to move the ball. However, they called the number of the Pro Bowl fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, to get the job done in close. He did that and more.

Juszcyk was hit not far past the line of scrimmage with a big blow by Mike Mitchell. While that took away his forward movement and balance, the big fella wasn’t about to go down. Rather, Juszczyk dug his hand into the ground to stay off his knee and then amazingly stumbled into the end zone for the go-ahead Ravens touchdown with just over a minute remaining:

What. A. Beast.

There was nothing and no one that was going to stop the fullback from getting into the end zone there and he made it count. Unfortunately, it was all for naught as the Steelers still had enough time to drive and take the lead back to win.

