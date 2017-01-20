Kurt Warner Crashes Los Angeles Rams Tailgate During Hilarious “Life In Pieces” Guest Appearance

Kurt Warner made a hilarious guest appearance on the hit CBS show “Life in Pieces” that focused on the family attending a game for the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, what made this episode so funny was the fact that Warner was far from the type of person fans have gotten to know over the years. Instead of being Mr. Nice Guy, Warner did everything from cheating in corn hole to stealing items from kids in the family.

Take a look at the clip below and try not to laugh over Warner stealing the show at the family’s tailgate.

After watching the clip, it’s safe to say the best part of Warner’s guest appearance was the end when the family took a photo with the former Rams quarterback. To see Warner take the phone of Colin Hanks’ character and start deleting photos because of the way he looked (while throwing out HE was the one that won a Super Bowl) was absolutely hysterical to see.

All jokes aside, it was awesome to see a different side of Warner since he’s obviously not anything like that in real life. Who knows, maybe this hilarious appearance by Warner will help the former quarterback land future gigs in television and movies down the road.

