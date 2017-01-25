Kirk Cousins softly plays off speculation, and it’s genius
Redskins President Bruce Allen is confident Kirk Cousins is the QB for the 2017 season. Head Coach Jay Gruden is “confident”. Kirk Cousins? Not so much. I think that’s how he wants it, for now.
Kirk Cousins was not considered good enough for a contract last season. How do you expect the man to respond? Right down the middle. The way he’s responding to questions regarding his future, it’s marketing genius.
According to an article NFL.com’s Connor Orr, Cousins said, “I don’t know… I think you have to have an open mind but ultimately it’s not in my hands in the sense that the team is going to make that decision and I’ll react accordingly.”
To bring back Cousins sans a contract means close to $24 million for one year. But hey, I guess they’re doing the math and blaming everyone else for speculation. In a Washington Post article by reporter Dan Steinberg, Allen said, “… I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”
It’s about recognizing the writing on the wall rather than speculation. Cousins wouldn’t go to Cleveland and compete against Robert Griffin III..again. It wouldn’t be a contest. His best option would either be to San Francisco (should they pick up Kyle Shanahan) or to the New York Jets. You see what I did there? This is the problem. The Redskins need to pay the man what he’s worth and move forward with team building.
Anything goes when it comes to free agency. Ask Josh Norman. A team could do that with Cousins – and he might listen. He’s got the individual stats now, and he knows that. We’re coming up on the “witching hour” of the NFL: Free agency. When that time comes, the Redskins will have their own version of “March Madness” to deal with. This is their one shot at some stability. Anything less than a contract that this point is simply poor money management and a visible lack of trust. That would drive any person away from any job – even if they love what they’re doing.
