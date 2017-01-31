Kirk Cousins Contract: Update On The Quarterback’s Current Situation

Speculation has surrounded Kirk Cousins’ contract situation since last summer. What are the recent developments?

With the Pro Bowl over, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will travel to Atlanta to visit with his in-laws and work out, attend minicamp in the spring, and then spend his summer in Michigan. Sometime in between, he will also have to work out a contract, with the Redskins or another team.

“Under the right set of circumstances, it’d be great to be back there [in Washington],” Cousins told The Washington Post’s Master Tesfatsion.

Of course, the definition of “the right of circumstances” will ultimately decide where Cousins goes.

From his point of view, it almost certainly means a contract of over $20 million. Should the Redskins choose to franchise tag him, as they did last year, it will cost them around $24 million. Otherwise, they will have to negotiate a long-term deal.

One team that has expressed interest is the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers will offer the former Redskins offensive coordinator, and therefore former Cousins coordinator, their head coaching job. Shanahan is the current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

New 49ers general manager John Lynch is also a fan. As a former Fox Sports analyst, Lynch’s praise for Cousins is widely documented.

You know, there’s a lot of talk in Washington, should this be our guy moving forward, is he really a $20 million contract?” Lynch said, during a Redskins-Eagles broadcast this season. “You’ve got to take your head off the figure, off the number. I think that scares people. That’s the going rate, folks. You may not like it, but it’s the going rate for good quarterbacks. This guy is a really good quarterback. He’s earned the right, in my mind, to be the Redskins’ quarterback moving forward.

The 49ers could also try to acquire Cousins through a trade, with their #2 overall draft pick potentially being at stake.

Of course, the Redskins are still expressing their interest. Coach Jay Gruden said that the organization “totally anticipate[s] Kirk coming back”, according to the Washington Post’s Mike Jones.

Redskins Team President Bruce Allen, who will be an important figure at the negotiation table, had even stronger language. When asked on Sirius XM Radio to rate the likeliness of Cousins resigning from 1-10, Allen gave a bold 10.

Kirk is our quarterback, he said.

Another sign that bodes well for Redskins fans who favor keeping Cousins is the promotion of Matt Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh, the new offensive coordinator, was the former quarterbacks coach. In that position, he obviously worked closely with Cousins, and the two are rumored to be on good terms.

Cousins’ decision will heavily impact the Redskins’ 2017 season. Now, all that’s left is for all parties to get to the negotiating table.

