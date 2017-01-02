Kirk Cousins Blows Golden Opportunity In Washington Redskins Loss

The outcome of Sunday’s game lays heavy on Kirk Cousins shoulders. As Eminem said in 8 mile, if you had one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it, or let it slip? Well, Cousins let it slip.

Kirk Cousins has broke numerous franchise records. He’s put up elite passing yards and won numerous awards. Those stats and awards, however great they are, don’t resonate well with the Redskins fan base after a disastrous performance Sunday.

Franchise quarterbacks are held at a high regard. Why? Because they are paid to do so.

Cousins was tagged with a 20 million dollar franchise tag in 2016. It was his golden opportunity to prove his worth and show that he was capable of being the future. The franchise quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins came into Sunday’s game with a 8-6-1 record and the golden opportunity; win and you’re playoff bound. Washington ultimately decided their own fate, and they didn’t decide it well.

The culmination of the game can’t be squarely on Cousins shoulders, but good quarterbacks show up in clutch situations. Simplicity at its finest: Cousins threw the game, and season, away for Washington.

During the 2016 season Cousins threw for 4,917 yards completing 406 of 606 of his passes. He finished with a 67% completion percentage. In 2015 he posted a 69.8 percent completion rating, a 74.7 in home games; the highest in NFL history.

In his two years as a starter Cousins has completed 785 of 1,149 passes for 9,083 yards along with 54 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. A quarterback rating of 99.5. Drew Brees passed for 5,208 yards this season and the Saints finished 7-9.

My point you may ask? Statistics are great. Leading the league in any category is a feat but at the end of the day winning games is the ultimate prize, and the Redskins won 8 under Cousins tutelage in 2016.

After the victory over the Packers in which Cousins posted 395 yards passing along with 3 touchdowns he screamed at Scott McCloughan, “How do you like me now!?” After Sunday’s showing, McCloughan probably isn’t too sure.

