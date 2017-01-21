Kevin Stefanski named Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach
The Minnesota Vikings have moved running backs coach Kevin Stefanski to oversee the quarterbacks following the promotion of termination of Scott Turner.
Putting together a strong coaching staff is important for the success of any NFL franchise. The Minnesota Vikings have been assembling a group of experienced individuals to help the team move forward, and that transition continued with a somewhat lateral move to fill a vacancy.
On their official website, the team announced on Friday, January 20, 2016 that Kevin Stefanski would be taking over the duties as quarterbacks coach. Before this move, he was looking over the running backs, however the recent hire of Kennedy Polamalu will take on that role.
Here is what the Vikings had to say about Stefanski, his coaching history, as well as some of his NCAA experience:
More from The Viking Age
- Randy Moss wishes he left the Vikings after his first season21h ago
- Adrian Peterson reiterates that he wants to remain with Vikings in 20171 d ago
- Vikings fan denied Legacy Brick that featured a Randy Moss phrase1 d ago
- Minnesota Vikings reportedly hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach1 d ago
- Vikings CB Terence Newman stingy when giving up yards after catch2d ago
“Stefanski will be in his 13th season of coaching and 12th with the Vikings in 2017. He was assistant quarterbacks coach from 2009-13 and tight ends coach from 2014-15.
After playing defensive back at Pennsylvania (2000-04), Stefanski worked one season in football operations before joining Minnesota in 2006 as an assistant to former Head Coach Brad Childress.”
As a quarterbacks coach, Stefanski will work closely with Sam Bradford and the rest of the passers on the roster to ensure the quarterbacks are prepared for each game and iron out any issues there may be.
His experience in working with other positions like tight ends and running backs will only help in assisting quarterbacks in their development, especially any younger or more inexperienced signal callers.
Congratulations to Kevin Stefanski on landing the quarterbacks coach job for the Minnesota Vikings. The 2017 season will be his 12th year with the team, making him one of the cornerstones of the franchise.