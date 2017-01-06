Kevin Demoff Rules Out College HC, Says Rams Aren’t Rebuilding

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff ruled out the possibility that the team would hire a college coach, and also denied that the team is rebuilding.

It appears the Los Angeles Rams’ next head coach won’t come from the college ranks, according to the team’s COO, Kevin Demoff.

Demoff did the rounds with the media and discussed the Rams’ head coach search that is currently taking place.

When asked where the next Rams head coach might come from, Demoff basically shot down the possibility of it being a current college coach, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN:

“I don’t see that as being an active part of our search,” Rams COO Kevin Demoff said on a podcast that was posted on the team’s official website Wednesday night. “I think our focus right now is assistant coaches in the NFL who are likely to become head coaches, because that’s the most logical place that you’re going to find your next group.”

Also according to Gonzalez, Demoff did preface his comment by saying “you never rule them out.” Still, it seems pretty obvious the Rams are going strong at the NFL ranks, specifically with assistant coaches.

Aside from the shoot-for-the-moon guys like Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban, Stanford’s David Shaw was a name thrown around by many before the start of the search. Barring something unforeseen, the Rams will be tapping their next head coach from the NFL.

Kevin Demoff on Rams Rebuild

After a dreadful 4-12 season, the Rams looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL, which normally necessitates a rebuild in many cases. Regardless, Demoff doesn’t believe this team needs a rebuild, also per Gonzalez:

“I think this team has talent, still has a very young core at its heart, and we need to find our way,” Demoff said in a recent phone conversation. “But this is not a rebuild to me whatsoever. This is maximizing the talent we have. And we do have to go into the offseason and improve our personnel across the board. It’s what we said when we made the coaching change. It’s not just a coaching issue. We need to get better on the personnel side.”

I think we can agree a full-blown rebuild isn’t necessary. The Rams do have talent on defense, a young quarterback and running back, but their offensive line is in shambles and the team needs a serious No. 1 threat at the wide receiver position.

So, while the entire team doesn’t need to be redone, this offense needs major changes in several places if the Rams are going to move forward and give Jared Goff a chance to succeed.

