Kenyan Drake schools Bills defense on 45-yard TD run (Video)

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake orchestrates a crazy 45-yard touchdown run on the rival Buffalo Bills to extend the Dolphins’ Week 16 lead.

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills with a 9-5 record on the season. A tenth win on the season likely gets the Dolphins into the playoffs. However, Buffalo was fighting for its slim playoff life as well.

Already up 7-0 on the Bills, Miami running back Kenyan Drake ran all over the field on a crazy 45-yard touchdown run. The Caleb Sturgis PAT would make it 14-0 Dolphins over the Bills.

Miami has continuously pounded the rock since the middle of the season to force its way into the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins were a mess in the early part of the season before first-year head coach Adam Gase laid down the hammer of what was and wasn’t acceptable from his football team.

The pass-happy Gase has controlled himself by recognizing that he has a strong offensive line and running game with the 2016 Dolphins. Miami has looked like a playoff team in the AFC since about Halloween. Their style of play has translated to a successful second-half of the 2016 NFL season.

A tenth win doesn’t guarantee the Dolphins an AFC playoff berth, but it positions Miami very well to get that crucial No. 6 seed. Should Miami qualify for the 2016 AFC Playoffs, they would likely have to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the No. 3 vs. the No. 6 AFC Wild Card Game.

One could easily argue that the Dolphins blowout win of the Steelers midseason was the impetus to this great second-half charge by Miami. The Dolphins match up quite well with the Steelers. Could this be the year that Miami gets back to the AFC Playoffs and makes some noise in them?

This article originally appeared on