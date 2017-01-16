Kenny Britt To Buccaneers Makes A Lot Of Sense

The Buccaneers will be in the market for a lot of positions come March and wide receiver is certainly at the top of the list. Kenny Britt may be the right fit for this team.

There are quite a few intriguing names entering the free agent market at the wide receiver position. Alshon Jeffrey, Kenny Stills, Cordarelle Patterson, Michael Floyd just to name a few. The Buccaneers will certainly be looking at these guys to help bolster the offense and give Jameis Winston more options to pass to. One player that is beginning to stand out as a solid fit in Tampa is Kenny Britt.

Britt, who is 28 years old and just finished his eighth season, could fill that veteran void within the receiver room, and potentially within the offense now that Logan Mankins, Vincent Jackson, and (potentially) Doug Martin are all gone. Youth is a great idea for continuing to build around Winston, but to have a veteran voice – much like Robert Ayers and Brent Grimes in 2016 – would be a smart decision on the other side of the ball.

Britt finished 2016 with 68 receptions for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, making last year his first career 1,000 yard season. Britt also fills that deep threat void the Bucs have, still running a 4.5 40-yard time as he gets close to 30 years old, giving the Bucs that speed Dirk Koetter desperately wants to add to the offense.

Spotrac estimates Britt’s value at $6.7-million dollars a year, which is a bit steep, but certainly affordable for the Buccaneers. A guy like Jeffrey will command far more on the open market and won’t be worth the price tag. Britt could be an immediate impact guy for an affordable price.

Signing a free agent receiver doesn’t mean the Buccaneers shouldn’t still draft one. If Corey Davis or John Ross are available at 19, you still draft them without hesitation. Britt provides that veteran presence and leadership on the offensive side of the ball that they truly don’t have right now.

