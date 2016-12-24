Kenny Britt Becomes First 1,000-Yard Receiver For Los Angeles Rams Since 2007

For the first time since 2007, the Los Angeles Rams have a 1,000-yard receiver in Kenny Britt

Prior to Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt needed just 13 yards to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Torry Holt hit the milestone in 2007. Before the first quarter could even come to an end on Saturday, Britt caught a 15-yard pass from rookie Jared Goff to put an end to the disastrous drought for the Rams.

Despite the offense ranking at the bottom of the league throughout the 2016 season, Britt has been one of the few bright spots for Los Angeles in the passing game as the argument can be made the team should have focused spending more money on him than Tavon Austin. For reasons that can’t be explained, the Rams decided to reward Austin with a ridiculous $42 million extension in the preseason with the intention he would breakout as the team’s No. 1 wideout, but that’s obviously far from the case.

Instead, it’s been Britt that has led the way in the passing game as it will be interesting to see what the team decides to do with the wideout since his contract is up at the end of the year. Not only did Britt finally put an end to the organization’s streak, but it happened to mark the first time in his career in which he recorded 1,000 receiving yards.

Hopefully, this achievement is enough to convince the Rams to bring Britt back for another year to provide Goff with a reliable weapon heading into 2017 since Austin doesn’t seem up for the challenge.

