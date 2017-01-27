Kansas City Chiefs: What to do about Jamaal Charles

The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be watching the Super Bowl from the couch as they fell to the Steelers; but more importantly what are they going to do about running back Jamaal Charles?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to find themselves in a very awkward position as the offseason continues. Why it’s going to be awkward is that they have several big names that will demand top dollar, but very little in terms of actual cap space.

The sad truth for the Chiefs is that there are some players they are going to have to let walk. The only way the team will be able to keep staple players on the roster like nose tackle Dontari Poe and safety Eric Berry, is that there might be some players they have to cut.

The biggest name that comes up for the team when talking about possibly letting go, is running back Jamaal Charles.

Jamaal Charles has been hit with the injury bug bad over the last two seasons, resulting in him only playing in eight games over the last two years. A torn ACL halted his 2015 season, and instead of a triumphant return in 2016, knee issues resulted in him being placed on IR for the second time in two years. This was the second time an ACL tear has sidelined Jamaal for a year. But the last time this happened he came back and rushed for over 1500 yards, a far cry from the 40 yards he had in 2016.

Charles is also 30 years old now, a time when most running backs seem to watch their numbers slowly decline. Kansas City also has not one, but three possible replacements already on the team. Spencer Ware took most of the snaps in 2016, with Charcandrick West, and even Tyreek Hill taking the ball from quarterback Alex Smith, so they have options.

The Chiefs, according to SportTrac, have only a little of $3 million in cap space, and with the estimated $170 million cap projection, that leaves them with very little room to work with. It leaves even less room when you think about who they need to sign on the defensive side of the ball. So what can they do?

Charles has been with the team for all of his career, and the thought of number 25 not being on the field is certainly sad. But we have to look at the facts. In the last two season the Chiefs have won more games without Charles in the backfield than with him in the game. Now this is in part to great coaching, and having a more youthful group of runnings backs, who have learned from 25. The Kansas City Chiefs are, dare it to be said, a better team without Jamaal Charles.

There are more obvious reasons for the cutting of Charles, such as the cap savings to help the team sign maybe both Poe and Berry, if they can get the right deal. There will be other moves that need to happen for sure to make that work, but letting him go is not only the logical decision, it might be the best thing for the team.

Jamaal Charles will go down as one of the best running backs in Chiefs history and even in the NFL. Coming back from so many injuries will make it tough for John Dorsey to see value in keeping him on another year. However, if a new deal could be worked in KC’s favor, then perhaps he could stay on to finish his career with the team, much like linebacker Tamba Hali.

Either way it goes down, Jamaal has been a lot of fun to watch over the years, and will be sorely missed in the locker room and on the field. He is the all-time leading rusher for Kansas City and the NFL’s leader in yards per carry. He has had a better career than most running backs who make their way into the league. If this was his last season, it might not have gone down the way he wanted, but there is no denying he was one of the best.

What do you think, Addicts? Is it time for Charles to be let go? Will the team try to work a new deal up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Thanks for reading.

GO CHIEFS!!

