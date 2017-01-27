Kansas City Chiefs: Top matchups from 2016

The season is over, but it’s not to be forgotten. It’s time to go back and look at some of the top matchups from the Chiefs 2016 season.

Last week we took a look at the top stories from the Chiefs in 2016. This week we’ll be taking a look at the top matchups that happened throughout the season. We’ll be looking at some matchups that went our way and some that didn’t.

Keenan Allen vs. Chiefs secondary

During our week one contest against the Chargers our starting corners were Phillip Gaines, Steven Nelson, and Marcus Peters. Against those three Keenan Allen in just two quarters of play managed 63 yards on six receptions. However, with just 1:53 left on the clock in the second quarter Allen tore his ACL. The Chargers were up 21-3 and were attempting to drive down the field for an extra insurance score.

The Chargers were not able to score on their final drive of the half, and scored only 3 points for the rest of the game. The Chiefs managed to come from behind down 21 points to win 33-27 in over time. Of Rivers’ 25 completions and 243 yards, only nine completions for 92 yards came after Keenan Allen went down. If Allen had not gone down we may be talking about a completely different outcome to this game. It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs handle Allen in their matchup next season.

Spencer Ware vs. Raiders Run Defense

Early in the season Spencer Ware was averaging over 100 total yards a game, and had his biggest game of the season against the Raiders in Week 6. Ware would finish the game with 163 total yards on 24 rushing attempts and two catches.

Of Ware’s 131 rushing yards 96 on 10 attempts came from the left side of the field away from Kalil Mack. Ware managed just 19 yards on eight attempts on the right side of the field (Mack’s usual side).

Ware’s effective running allowed the Chiefs to control the time of position (36:45) averaging 3:40.5 per drive. The Raiders managed just two drives longer than the Chiefs average and neither led to points (a missed field goal and turnover on downs).

In the second half of the season Ware seemed to slow down at the same time the Chiefs were dealing with injuries and inconsistencies along the offensive line. It remains to be seen if Ware will continue to be the Chiefs featured back heading into 2017.

Robert Aguayo vs. Chiefs Special Teams

Aguayo the second-round pick out of Florida State had his best game of the season against the Chiefs. Aguayo connected on all five kicks including four field goals and an extra point. What makes this such a big deal is Aguayo had not made all his field goals in a game when attempting more than two.

The Chiefs special teams on the other side had a fairly quiet day, and may be responsible for the Chiefs falling to the Buccaneers, 19-17. Tyreek Hill had one punt return for 20 yards and one kick return for 21 yards. Cairo Santos made two extra points and a field goal. There weren’t any glaring mistakes, but there was a lack big plays that we’ve come to expect.

Tyreek Hill vs. Denver Broncos

Speaking of Hill and the Chiefs special teams, neither were more important than in the Week 12 SNF showdown between the Chiefs and Broncos. By the end of the game Hill had managed 169 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Hill’s first score came after a Justin Houston strip sack for a safety. Broncos punter Riley Dixon punted the ball for a safety kick that landed in Hill’s hands at the 14 yard line. The closest Broncos player was 26 yards away. Hill dodged a couple defenders and sped down the right sideline for a touchdown. You can find the whole play here.

Tyreek Hill’s second touchdown was a handoff from Spencer Ware in the wildcat formation. Hill used his speed to run all the way around the right side of the field to squeeze in past defenders. You can catch the play here.

Hill’s last touchdown of the game came in the most crucial situation of the game. With just 15 seconds left on the clock the Chiefs were looking at a first and goal from the 3-yard line. The Chiefs were down by 8 and needed a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie. Hill ran an inside route along the sideline against Bradley Roby. Hill caught the ball on the line and fell backwards into the endzone for the score. You can catch the play here.

Tyreek Hill was the x-factor in a game the Chiefs have been known to lose frequently in the past.

DeMarco Murray & Derrick Henry vs. Chiefs Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs last loss of the regular season came against the smashmouth Tennessee Titans. Behind the muscle of Murray and Henry the Titans managed 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Henry averaged 6.44 yards per attempt and managed both touchdowns and Murray averaged 4.94 yards per rush to go along with five receptions for 52 yards through the air.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Titans kept calling for the run and were rewarded. The Titans out scored the Chiefs from the 2nd quarter on 19 to 3. The Titans would end up winning on Ryan Succop’s second attempt field goal after Andy Reid called time out to ice the kicker. Succop had missed the first attempt, but put it through on the second.

By the end of the season the Chiefs ended up with the 26th-ranked rush defense. The loss of Derrick Johnson, Jaye Howard, and Allen Bailey hurt a team who finished 8th in run defense in 2015. Their return will be something to look forward to going into 2017.

