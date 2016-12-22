Kansas City Chiefs Shut Down Star Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs will shut superstar Jamaal Charles down for the season.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is a great one but he is no Adrian Peterson. He missed all but the first five games last year with a torn ACL. Then he tried to make his way back this year but had too many lingering effects and wasn’t himself.

Charles went on IR with hopes to be designated to return after just three games. And Wednesday, those hopes were dashed as they just activated linebacker Justin March-Lillard off injured reserve. Each team only gets one of those so Charles is done for 2016.

The team hoped to get him back for the playoffs after he had and knee procedure in November. But the Chiefs have multiple injuries at inside linebacker including starter Derrick Johnson. So the team needs an inside linebacker more than Charles at 50 percent.

The Chiefs’ running game hasn’t been good lately, crossing the 100-yard barrier on the ground just twice since Week 7. Spencer Ware, the main man in Charles’ stead, isn’t as good as he was last year. Charcandrick West also gets touches, making nothing special happen.

Having a healthy Charles back in the fold would have made the Chiefs a real contender this year. With all the speed they have at receiver, opposing defenses would have to pick their poison. But that will have to wait until 2017 as Charles will play no more in 2016.

