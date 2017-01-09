Kansas City Chiefs: Four keys to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs will reap the rewards of their 12-4 division title winning season this coming Sunday when they host a divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. After the wild card games this past weekend we now know that their opponent will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. While this isn’t a surprise given that they were heavy favorites against the Miami Dolphins, it is an opponent that many fans were hoping to avoid. The Steelers are red hot having won eight straight games including their 30-12 shellacking of the Dolphins on Sunday. You add to that the fact that the Steelers handed the Chiefs their worst loss of the season when they drubbed KC 43-14 in week four and its not hard to understand why many will be picking the Steelers to advance despite KC’s home field advantage. While it may not be easy, I do still believe the Chiefs can beat the Steelers.

There are four key things that the Chiefs must do if they want to beat Pittsburgh and advance to the AFC Championship Game. I almost added a fifth key of not turning the ball over, but honestly I think that is a key to winning any game in the NFL and even more so in the playoffs. You could also add not shooting themselves in the foot with penalties but again I think that also kind of goes without saying. The four keys that I did go with are ones that I think are very specific to this 2016 Chiefs team. I don’t think any of them are individually that unrealistic, but it may take KC achieving all four of these keys in order to come out on top of one of the best teams in the NFL right now.

I thought about trying to rank these four keys in order of importance, but ultimately I decided they’re all essential. So in no particular order, let’s get started with…..

Key #1: Get the playmakers the ball

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to put up some points in this game. There are a couple of things that KC can do to limit the damage but we’ll get to those in a minute. In order for KC to outscore a high powered offense that features elite offensive weapons like Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown they simply MUST utilize the elite playmakers on their own roster. This may seem like another obvious key that would apply to every team but I included it in this post because as well all know, the Chiefs don’t always do this.

The Chiefs have a multitude of weapons that they use that are what I would call “fine”. Running backs Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West are fine. Their third, fourth, and fifth receiving options (Chris Conley, Albert Wilson, and DeAnthony Thomas) are fine. Their second string tight end Demetrius Harris is fine too. Having and using those players is also “fine” as long as they aren’t the foundation that the offense is built around. You don’t outscore a dangerous offense like Pittsburgh’s with “fine”. You outscore them with elite talent. Period.

The Chiefs have three great weapons on offense and two of them are down right elite. Jeremy Maclin is a true number one receiver and is certainly the kind of player that is capable of having a big game and keeping KC’s offense moving. If the Steelers go out of their way to take away KC’s “big two” then it should mean Maclin sees single coverage and the Chiefs should take advantage of it. However, if KC really wants to keep pace with an elite offense they MUST get the ball to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Travis Kelce has been the undisputed best tight end in the NFL since Gronk went down to injury and has proven himself to be one of the best weapons in all the NFL. Kelce finished first among tight ends in receiving yards this season and twelfth in the entire NFL. He has the size and strength to be a nightmare matchup for defensive backs and is much too fast and athletic for linebackers to cover. If Kelce is in single coverage then Alex Smith should get him the ball. Period. He makes plays almost every time he touches the ball and the only excuse KC should have for not feeding him the ball is if the Steelers have two or three guys assigned to him on every play (in which case SOMEBODY should be wide open).

Tyreek Hill may be a rookie and one of the shortest players on the team but he has already proven himself to be one of the most electric and explosive playmakers in the NFL. He has scored multiple times on rushes, receptions, and special teams returns. He is probably the fastest man in the NFL and when you watch him play he accelerates at a rate that is simply jaw dropping. He finished fourth in the entire NFL in all purpose yards this season which by itself is amazing but when you think about the fact that he had almost 200 less touches than the top three that were ahead of him it makes you realize just how explosive he is every time he touches the ball.

The bottom line is that if the Chiefs want to go toe to toe with some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL they have to counter with elite weapons of their own. The Chiefs have them on the roster so lets just hope that Andy Reid and Alex Smith do whatever it takes to get them the ball.

Next up…..

Key #2: Alex Smith must SAFELY use his legs

If you watched the Pittsburgh win over Miami you know that the Steelers defense was playing very physical. They took several big shots at Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore. The Chiefs can’t afford to lose Alex Smith in this game but they can’t afford for Smith to play scared either. In the last two games of the season Smith seemed to rediscover his running prowess and it really helped spark the offense. As I pointed out last week he had the exact same number of yards in the final two games of the season as he did in the first fourteen.

Last season Smith rushed for almost 500 yards but through fourteen games it didn’t look like he would even surpass 100 yards in 2016. Maybe it was a conscious choice by Smith or even the Chiefs organization to protect Smith from the potential physical toll that it could take on him. However, the lack of that threat was a contributing factor to the Chiefs offense being stagnant at times earlier this season. At this point there is nothing left to protect Smith for. It’s win or go home time and if the only way for the Chiefs to pick up a key first down is for Smith to take off and run then that is what he must do.

That having been said, Smith needs to not be too careless or cavalier with his body, especially early on in the game. The Steelers defense was clearly out for blood against Miami and I can’t imagine it will be any different on Sunday. Smith needs to use his legs to make plays when needed but then make sure to either get out of bounds or get down well before any defender can put a hit on him. If Smith can safely use his legs on Sunday it should help keep the chains moving which keeps the Pittsburgh offense off the field.

Next up…..

Key #3: Limit the damage caused by Le’Veon Bell

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade here, but the Chiefs aren’t going to completely shut down Le’Veon Bell. He’s just too good. If you’re hoping for Bell to end the game with something like 12 touches for 35 yards you are likely going to be disappointed. Bell may be the most talented weapon in the NFL. He missed four games this season and still finished with over 1,200 yards rushing and over 600 yards receiving. He averaged 28 offensive touches and 157 yards per game in the twelve games that he played.

So the bottom line here is that Bell is incredibly talented and productive and the Steelers are fiercely dedicated to getting him the ball. The Chiefs gave up over 120 rushing yards per game in 2016 at about 4.4 yards per carry. Those aren’t great numbers. However, it seemed at times that KC was willing to give a little in the run game to prevent big plays. The Chiefs were the definition of a bend but don’t break defense in 2016. The Chiefs were 9th WORST in the NFL in yards allowed but 7th BEST in points per game allowed.

Baring something unexpected I believe the best case scenario with Bell is something similar. They can afford to give up some yards here and there, but they can’t let him run all over them and they need to keep him out of the end zone. The good news is that the Chiefs only allowed 10 rushing touchdowns this season which was tied for 5th best in the NFL. The Chiefs are going to need to maintain that ability to keep running backs out of the end zone on Sunday if they are going to win.

If the game on Sunday comes to a close and Le’Veon Bell has something like 25 touches for 120 total yards and has been kept out of the end zone that will be a HUGE win for the Chiefs.

Finally….

Key #4: Get pressure on Ben Roethlisberger

In the Chiefs first meeting with the Steelers this season Ben Roethlisberger was about as comfortable as a quarterback can be as he completed a season best 81.5% of his passes and had another season high with five touchdown passes. I’ll risk sounding like captain obvious when I say that can’t happen again if the Chiefs want to win this game. Look, it would be great if the Chiefs sacked Big Ben six times but given the fact that he was only sacked 17 times this season that probably isn’t going to happen. The Steelers have a good offensive line and Ben has that uncanny ability to slide out of danger just when it looks like the defense is going to get him.

That having been said, the Chiefs don’t have to sack Big Ben multiple times in order for the pass rush to have a major effect on this game. The Chiefs just need to get enough pressure on him so that he doesn’t have time to pick them apart again. The Chiefs are a good coverage team, especially with the emergence of Terrance Mitchell at the number two corner spot. The problem is if Ben has time he is going to find someone and if Antonio Brown has enough time he will find a way to get open. Every time the pass rush forces Ben to make a bad throw that goes incomplete that’s a win. If Ben throws the ball away to avoid a sack, that’s a win. If Ben checks down and they only gain five yards or less, that’s a win too.

Bottom line here is the Chiefs need some combination of Justin Houston (fingers crossed that he’s healthy), Dee Ford, Tamba Hali, and Chris Jones to relentlessly harass Roethlisberger every time he drops back to pass. After the win over the Dolphins Ben was sporting a walking boot so there is a chance that his mobility may not be what it normally is. Let’s hope that’s the case and that the Chiefs can take full advantage of it.

So there you have it Chiefs fans, my four keys to a Chiefs victory over the Steelers on Sunday. What do you think? Do you disagree with any of these four keys? Do you think there are others that I didn’t think of? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

As always, thanks for reading and GO CHIEFS!!!!!!!!!

