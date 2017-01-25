Justin Tucker nails 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice. Yes, you read that right.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, which was no surprise after looking at his season.

In 2016, Tucker went 38-for-39 on field goal attempts and a perfect 27-for-27 on extra points. To make it even more impressive, he was 10-for-10 on attempts from over 50 yards and his only miss of the season came on a block. Tucker was selected to the first team All-Pro team for this year.

Well, the league’s best kicker seems to be enjoying his time in Miami so far. Tucker tweeted a video of himself attempting a 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice. And just like the season, he nailed it.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

Tucker has made some questionable claims in the past. He once said that he could nail an 84-yard field goal if given the opportunity in Denver. This is also the guy who suggested that a point is given if the kicker splits the uprights on the kickoff. While neither of these things will ever get the chance to happen, it makes one think what would happen if they did.

Lions kicker Matt Prater currently has the NFL record for longest field goal. When he was with the Broncos in 2013 , Prater hit a 64-yard attempt during an actual game. Even though Tucker’s kick took place in practice, it will certainly boost his ego even more.

Maybe this video will convince head coach John Harbaugh to let Tucker try field goals from anywhere on the field in certain weather. It seems pretty safe to say that Prater better hope Tucker never attempts a 65-yard field goal, because if he does, it’s hard to think that it won’t go in.

