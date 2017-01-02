Just in case you missed it: Carson Wentz sets an NFL record

Rookie Carson Wentz can officially add another feather in the cap (pun intended).

Ladies and gentlemen, if we haven’t learned anything else about the 2016 NFL season, we’ve learned two things. Number one, quarterback Carson Wentz and his “Wentz Wagon” may have pulled into the garage for the time being, but there’s plenty of tread left on the tires. Number two, “Wentzylvania” will be a popular tourist attraction for Philadelphia Eagles fans for years to come.

On New Years Day, Wentz and the Eagles ended an up and down season with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. There isn’t an Eagles fan on the planet that will complain about that. In the process, number 11 closed one of the most talked about rookie seasons in team history by beating two of the franchise’s most bitter rivals in consecutive weeks.

He even made history in the process.

Wentz surpassed former teammate Sam Bradford in the record books when he completed his 355th pass of the season, giving him the single-season record for completions by a rookie quarterback. Wentz’s final numbers on the season weren’t too shabby. He’d add 24 more completions to his own record, giving him 379 on 607 attempts. He started every regular season game and closed out with 3,782 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. Not bad at all considering the fact that he basically got no work in the preseason.

Breaking the record taught us a lot. Wentz was the right choice for this franchise. He could have shattered the record if he had receivers that could catch, and honestly, the dude was overworked. Still, in a passing league, the Eagles have solved a riddle that many teams haven’t. They’ve found their franchise quarterback. Now, they’ll just need to surround him with a better supporting cast. The sky’s the limit from here. It’s hard to imagine that things could get any worse than they got last year.

The beauty in all of this is they’ve managed to do all of this and work their way back into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They’re definitely rebuilding, but things are looking up.

This article originally appeared on