Junior Galette Should Definitely Re-Sign With The Washington Redskins

As free agency draws nearer, the Washington Redskins should look to re-sign some of their high upside players. Junior Galette is one of them and he should absolutely re-up with the Redskins for another year.

When the Washington Redskins landed Junior Galette in free agency, it was supposed to be a big deal. The big time pass rusher had been released by the New Orleans Saints amid concerns over domestic violence allegations and other off the field issues. However, nothing ever came of those charges and the Redskins got Galette on a short, lucrative deal.

Unfortunately, the two years of having Galette on the roster did not work out for the Redskins. Galette suffered two season ending injuries before ever stepping onto the field for the team. He simply could not stay healthy, and now he is hitting the free agent market. There is a lot of uncertainty about what the team should do with Galette, but he would like to return.

In early January, Galette went on ESPN 980 with Scott Jackson and Brian Mitchell to address his free agent status. He said the following about a possible return:

Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind, like I said last year, I’m set to come back. I already spoke to Scot [McCloughan], and we already have plans to just sign me back on a one-year deal. I told him I don’t care about no money right now. I could care less. I made tons of money in the NFL, and I set myself up to be good for life. I’m not worried about the money. It’s about my pride right now and to show myself that I can come back from back-to-back Achilles’ injuries. I feel like it would be one for the history books the way I come back if I could come back and take the league by storm and proceed and play for another five years in my prime.

That type of motivation is just what the Redskins need on their defense. If the two parties have actually discussed a one-year deal, that would make a great deal of sense. Galette would get a final chance to prove himself and could end up being the top backup at the position, depending on how the team wants to use Trent Murphy. If he can get healthy, then he really could get back to his prime. He is not a double digit sack guy right now, but even if he could notch five as a situational guy, that would be well worth it.

At the end of the day, there is no reason for the team not to sign Galette. They can get him on a cheap contract with little guarantees and hope that he makes a comeback. He could be one of their early targets in free agency if the interest is indeed mutual, as Galette has reported.

This article originally appeared on