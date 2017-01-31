Junior Galette Announces That He Will Sign Contract With Washington Redskins

Junior Galette will be re-signing with the Washington Redskins on February 1. This is a smart move by the team.

Coming into the 2017 NFL offseason, one of the most interesting questions surrounding the Washington Redskins was about whether or not they would re-sign Junior Galette. They first inked a deal with the solid pass rusher in 2014, but he has missed the past two seasons due to injuries. It looks like he is going to have one more chance to make the team, as he is reportedly signing a deal with the Redskins, per his official Instagram.

5 years of my Prime Left I Promise to give it everything I have…Thankful to be signing another Contract W/ The @redskins Tommorrow #Blessed A photo posted by Junior Galette (@sackmanlives) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Galette’s signing is really a smart move by the Redskins. There is little risk to bringing him back for another season, provided that the contract agreed upon is low in guarantees.

Early in the offseason, Galette had expressed an interest in returning to the Redskins. He confirmed that he and the team were talking about a one year deal in an interview with ESPN 980’s Scott Jackson and Brian Mitchell.

Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind, like I said last year, I’m set to come back. I already spoke to Scot [McCloughan], and we already have plans to just sign me back on a one-year deal. I told him I don’t care about no money right now. I could care less. I made tons of money in the NFL, and I set myself up to be good for life. I’m not worried about the money. It’s about my pride right now and to show myself that I can come back from back-to-back Achilles’ injuries. I feel like it would be one for the history books the way I come back if I could come back and take the league by storm and proceed and play for another five years in my prime.

Galette definitely has the right attitude. He does not appear demoralized at all despite missing two fulls seasons due to injuries. If he can be even half of the player that he was two years ago, the Redskins will get a quality backup. They need edge rusher depth, as they have lacked a fourth option there for quite some time.

It will be interesting to see how much this deal is worth. It is likely a very team friendly deal, but it would not be surprising to see some incentives incorporated. We will keep you updated here at Riggo’s Rag as more contract details become available.

This article originally appeared on