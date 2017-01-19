Julio Jones will play in 2016 NFC Championship Game

Though he has dealt with a toe injury for over a month, Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones expects to play in the 2016 NFC Championship.

While it has been an issue for him the last month plus, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones expects to play through pain in his ailing toe and be able to suit up for the 2016 NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones first hurt his toe in the Falcons’ Week 13 home loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed Atlanta’s next two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers before returning to the field in Week 16 versus the division rival Carolina Panthers.

Jones told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, that his toe “is fine” and he’ll “be ready to go” in the 2016 NFC Championship. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn commented on Jones’ status Thursday, “I’m not worried heading into the game, honestly. This is an injury Jones knows well, so we’re trying to get him at his very best.”

When close to healthy, Jones is the most explosive and versatile wide receiver in football. He does just about everything well on the field for the Falcons, from being a vertical threat to run blocking to possession receiving.

The significance of a foot injury for Jones has to do with him having two foot surgeries in his young football career. He missed most of his 2013 NFL season with a fractured foot. Jones also had a foot injury before entering the NFL.

As long as Jones is able to play, he will positively impact the game for his Falcons offense. Jones commands constant attention from the opposing defense, often receiving double-teams. Even if he’s not at full strength, the Falcons do have an MVP candidate at quarterback in Matt Ryan and a plethora of offensive weapons to offset Jones not being at 100 percent.

This article originally appeared on